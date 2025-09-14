Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1319

I love tomatoes and grapes
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Lovely combo
September 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo Fabulous Love ly combination. I particularly like the little hearts… I’d love to do this
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact