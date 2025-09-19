Previous
IMG_6691 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1324

IMG_6691

Walking path in Assendelft
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A very beautiful place to wander along…. Breathing in nature…
September 19th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact