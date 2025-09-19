Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1324
IMG_6691
Walking path in Assendelft
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1488
photos
54
followers
35
following
362% complete
View this month »
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th September 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
path
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful place to wander along…. Breathing in nature…
September 19th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
September 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close