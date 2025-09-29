Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
IMG_6690
A farm in my village hidden behind the last green
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1498
photos
54
followers
35
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th September 2025 4:06pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
leaves
,
greeb
,
assendelft
Wylie
ace
Just peeping over!
September 29th, 2025
