Photo 1337
IMG_6707
The time is over
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1501
photos
54
followers
35
following
366% complete
View this month »
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
coneflower
Beverley
ace
Hanging on to it’s beauty… lovely
October 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025
