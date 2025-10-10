Previous
IMG_6755 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1345

IMG_6755

It looks like two fingers pointing up
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Nice find. My first thought was a dragon with something in its mouth.
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact