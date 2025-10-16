Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1351

Dog of a girlfriend
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Cute dog. He looks very alert.
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact