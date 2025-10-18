Previous
IMG_6764 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_6764

The tree trunk resembles an animal the fence has been adjusted
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Dione Giorgio
I can see that. Looks like the head of a bison. Beautiful shot. I like the wood patterns and textures.
October 18th, 2025  
