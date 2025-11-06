Previous
IMG_6822 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1372

IMG_6822

Morning view
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact