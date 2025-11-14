Sign up
Photo 1380
IMG_6834
Nature is creative
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
iPhone 13 Pro
12th November 2025 4:25pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
orange
Fisher Family
Beautiful sky and lovely tree silhouettes!
Ian
November 14th, 2025
