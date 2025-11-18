Previous
IMG_6844 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1384

IMG_6844

This is a small amaryllis bulb, I wonder if there will be a flower in it
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Hoping for the best.
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact