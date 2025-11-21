Previous
Port on the island of Texel in the Netherlands where Sinterklaas arrived
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Agnes

Fisher Family
Lots of people there to greet him - a nice shot!

Ian
November 21st, 2025  
