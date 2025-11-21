Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1387
IMG_6841
Port on the island of Texel in the Netherlands where Sinterklaas arrived
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1551
photos
52
followers
34
following
380% complete
View this month »
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th November 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
houses
Fisher Family
Lots of people there to greet him - a nice shot!
Ian
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian