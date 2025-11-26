Sign up
Previous
Photo 1392
IMG_6855
Birthday present Made bij my niece Sara
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1556
photos
52
followers
34
following
381% complete
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th November 2025 3:50pm
Tags
red
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
November 26th, 2025
