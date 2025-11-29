Previous
IMG_6857 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_6857

A corner of my hobby room
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Dorothy ace
How nice to have a room dedicated to your hobbies.
November 29th, 2025  
