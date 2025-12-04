Sign up
Photo 1400
IMG_7959
This photo was taken in 1932, the children on it are my oldest brother Jan my oldest sister Gonny and the baby is my brother Piet, I had never seen this photo befor, all three of them have died.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
children
,
nostalgia
,
portraits
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍
December 4th, 2025
