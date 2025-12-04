Previous
This photo was taken in 1932, the children on it are my oldest brother Jan my oldest sister Gonny and the baby is my brother Piet, I had never seen this photo befor, all three of them have died.
Agnes

Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍
December 4th, 2025  
