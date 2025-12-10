Sign up
Photo 1406
IMG_6892
This burned-out candle leaves a beautiful letter S behind
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1570
photos
53
followers
32
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th December 2025 12:58pm
Tags
white
,
candle
,
blue
,
letter
