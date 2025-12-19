Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1415
IMG_7999
Kaleidoscope
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1579
photos
53
followers
32
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (6th generation)
Taken
17th December 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
kaleidoscope
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close