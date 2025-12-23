Previous
IMG_3296 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1419

IMG_3296

Red berries
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact