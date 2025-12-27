Sign up
Photo 1423
IMG_6929
Tradition in de Netherlands, we are eating OLIEBOLLEN end of the year, they looks like doughnuts but they are round.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1587
photos
53
followers
32
following
389% complete
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th December 2025 1:45pm
Tags
netherland
