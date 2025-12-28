Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1424
IMG_6932
Every year the oliebollen stall is in our neighbourhood
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1588
photos
53
followers
32
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th December 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close