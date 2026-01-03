Previous
IMG_6968 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1431

IMG_6968

Cleaning up decoration
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Pretty
January 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 3rd, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Very nice. We still have a few days more to end the Christmas season. Our tradition goes until Epiphany.
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact