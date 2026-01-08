Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1436
IMG_6974
Winter
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1600
photos
54
followers
32
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
Wylie
ace
Brr looks cold
January 8th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice and cold ⛄️❄️
January 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close