Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1442

I received this photo of a discarded teddy bear from my son
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊👍
January 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh my! He looks in good shape, some child would love him.
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact