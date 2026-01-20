Previous
agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
This book from 1931 belonged to my father-in-law, my husband is reading it now and my son wants to keep it
Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
January 20th, 2026  
