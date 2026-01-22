Sign up
Photo 1450
IMG_7007
This small bowl is decoratied with a real plant, artificial plants and a dried plant
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Agnes
agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th January 2026 10:19am
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
plants
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2026
