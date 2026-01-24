Previous
IMG_7022 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1452

IMG_7022

Sunset with my lilies in the foreground
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Super shot.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact