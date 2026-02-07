Sign up
Photo 1466
IMG_7047
It’s very humid outside, this causes the windows to fog up on the outside
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1630
photos
56
followers
33
following
401% complete
View this month »
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th February 2026 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
reflection
,
fog
,
orchid
