Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1468
IMG_7055
It’s not Valentine’s Day het, my son’s girlfriend had already made heart-schaper chocolates
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1632
photos
56
followers
33
following
402% complete
View this month »
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th February 2026 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolates
,
heart
,
valentine
Lin
ace
They look wonderful!
February 9th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, I bet they won’t last til Valentine’s, at least they wouldn’t in my house!
February 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close