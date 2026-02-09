Previous
IMG_7055
It’s not Valentine’s Day het, my son’s girlfriend had already made heart-schaper chocolates
9th February 2026

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
They look wonderful!
February 9th, 2026  
Dorothy
Oh my, I bet they won’t last til Valentine’s, at least they wouldn’t in my house!
February 9th, 2026  
