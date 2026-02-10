Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1469

Years ago I made this block puzzle
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Joan Robillard ace
Very clever
February 10th, 2026  
Sid ace
Clever you, what a lovely idea and beautiful result, well done...
February 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Excellent.
February 10th, 2026  
