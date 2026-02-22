Previous
IMG_7083 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_7083

Old gnoom and an old car in the garden of a friend
22nd February 2026

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Louise & Ken ace
From the gnome's perspective, someone's dropped by for a visit?!
February 22nd, 2026  
Chris S
Great textures- again !
February 22nd, 2026  
