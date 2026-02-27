Previous
IMG_7094 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1486

IMG_7094

Blooming crocuses
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Delightful
February 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours…l super photo
February 27th, 2026  
