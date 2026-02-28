Previous
IMG_7102 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1487

IMG_7102

This is my youngest brother, he turns 80 today
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact