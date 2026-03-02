Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1489
IMG_7105
The sails of this mill have been removed for major maintenance
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1653
photos
55
followers
33
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st March 2026 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mill
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close