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IMG_7115 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1502

IMG_7115

Decoration on the top of this house
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 15th, 2026  
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