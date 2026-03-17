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Previous
Photo 1504
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A few flowers
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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flowers
,
pink
,
orange
Wylie
ace
Looks a bit like them being in the eye of a target
March 17th, 2026
Lesley
ace
So pretty
March 17th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Lovely.
March 17th, 2026
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