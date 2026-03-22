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IMG_7128 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1509

IMG_7128

Spring, the magnolia enjoying it too
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 22nd, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
So many blooms ready to open. Beautiful.
March 22nd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 22nd, 2026  
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