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IMG_7139 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1513

IMG_7139

Trunk with blossom
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful find!
March 26th, 2026  
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