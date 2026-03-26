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Previous
Photo 1513
IMG_7139
Trunk with blossom
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 3:50pm
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grass
,
blossom
,
trunk
,
ditch
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful find!
March 26th, 2026
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