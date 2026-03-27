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Previous
Photo 1514
IMG_7153
For years the last part of the handrail was missing, but it has now been restored to its former glory
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details
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4
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2026 9:11am
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Dione Giorgio
ace
Nice shot. I like the curves in the hand rail.
March 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
March 27th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done…. Stylish…
March 27th, 2026
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