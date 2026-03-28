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Photo 1515
IMG_7136
Spring
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1679
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 3:43pm
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