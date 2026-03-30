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Previous
Photo 1517
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Winter and spring touch each other
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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blue
,
trees
,
branches
,
blossom
Dorothy
ace
It’s saying to the other tree, hurry up it’s springtime, show your leaves.
March 30th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
March 30th, 2026
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