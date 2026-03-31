Previous
IMG_7146 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1518

IMG_7146

In full bloom
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio ace
Wow! Fav.
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such abundance of blossom - beautiful !
March 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact