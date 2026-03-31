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Previous
Photo 1518
IMG_7146
In full bloom
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1682
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 4:48pm
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white
,
flowers
,
blossom
Dione Giorgio
ace
Wow! Fav.
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such abundance of blossom - beautiful !
March 31st, 2026
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