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IMG_7178 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1524

IMG_7178

Easter present
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Dione Giorgio ace
Nice one and sweet composition.
April 6th, 2026  
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