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Photo 1525
IMG_7166
The lighting department in the hardware store
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st April 2026 11:50am
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light
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lamps
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