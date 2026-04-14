Previous
IMG_7182 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1532

IMG_7182

Wall Decoration in a restaurant in Castricum
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
How clever
April 14th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
unique
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact