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Photo 1532
IMG_7182
Wall Decoration in a restaurant in Castricum
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th April 2026 5:39pm
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decoration
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castricum
Wylie
ace
How clever
April 14th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
unique
April 14th, 2026
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