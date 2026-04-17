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IMG_7187 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1535

IMG_7187

Red magnolia
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! gorgeous close-up of this beautiful magnolia , fav
April 17th, 2026  
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