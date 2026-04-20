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IMG_7198 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1538

IMG_7198

This building dowsn’t have much appeal to me
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov but like you - I am not fond of these towering and big buildings !
April 20th, 2026  
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