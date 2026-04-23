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IMG_7200 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1541

IMG_7200

Field with daffodils
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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*lynn ace
So cool to have a whole field of daffodils!
April 23rd, 2026  
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