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Previous
Photo 1541
IMG_7200
Field with daffodils
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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1
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th April 2026 5:28pm
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flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
building
*lynn
ace
So cool to have a whole field of daffodils!
April 23rd, 2026
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