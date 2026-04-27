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IMG_7269 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1545

IMG_7269

Our King is celbrating his birthday in the city Dokkum today, I watched it on television
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
April 27th, 2026  
Lesley ace
This is lovely Agnes
April 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
April 27th, 2026  
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