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by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1608

Shadow of a poppy
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Faye Turner
Lovely capture
June 29th, 2026  
Lin ace
Nicely captured.
June 29th, 2026  
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