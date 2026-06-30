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IMG_7418 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1609

IMG_7418

The Dutch National Team lost their fourth match against Morocco
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Peter Dulis ace
too bad - they are a good team - are you flag flying at half mast today? ;)
June 30th, 2026  
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