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Photo 1611
IMG_7374
I love the fresh green of the leaves
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1775
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th June 2026 5:05pm
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green
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leaves
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
July 3rd, 2026
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